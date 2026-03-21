INS Taragiri, armed with BrahMos missiles, set to be commissioned by Indian Navy on April 3

New Delhi:

In a ceremony that marks a defining moment for India’s maritime sovereignty, the Indian Navy is preparing to commission its latest stealth Frigate, Taragiri (F41), on April 3, 2026. The ceremony, scheduled to be presided over by the Rajnath Singh, will serve as a powerful testament to the nation’s journey toward becoming a completely self-reliant naval power.

Taragiri features engineering capabilities of indigenous shipyards

As the fourth potent platform of the Project 17A class, Taragiri is not merely a ship; it is a 6,670-tonne embodiment of the ‘Make in India’ spirit and the sophisticated engineering capabilities of our indigenous shipyards.

Taragiri represents generational leap over earlier designs

Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, this Frigate represents a generational leap over earlier designs, offering a sleeker form and a significantly reduced Radar Cross-Section that allows it to operate with lethal stealth.

With indigenous content exceeding 75 percent, the ship highlights the maturity of a domestic industrial ecosystem that now spans over 200 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), contributing the GoI’s Aatmanirbharta initiatives supports thousands of Indian jobs.

Taragiri is designed for ‘High-Speed – High Endurance’ versatility

Driven by a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plant, Taragiri is designed for ‘High-Speed – High Endurance’ versatility and multi-dimensional maritime operations. The ship’s weapon suite is world-class, featuring supersonic Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, and a specialised Anti-Submarine Warfare suite. These systems are seamlessly integrated through a state-of-the-art Combat Management System, ensuring that the crew can respond to threats with split-second precision.

Beyond its role as a premier hunter of the seas, Taragiri is built for the complexities of modern diplomacy and humanitarian crises. Its flexible mission profile makes it ideal for everything from high-intensity combat to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

The Indian Navy continues to grow as a combat-ready, cohesive, credible, Aatmanirbhar force, safeguarding the seas for a Viksit, Samriddha Bharat guarded by ships designed by Indians, built by Indians and operated by Indians. Taragiri stands ready for a promising future as a beacon of rising maritime power and an ironclad guardian of our blue frontiers.