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PM Modi speaks to Iran's President, extends Eid greetings; condemns attacks on infrastructure

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

During his conversation with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his Eid and Nowruz greetings to him. He also condemned the attacks on critical infrastructure in the regions, saying it has threatened regional stability.

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Breaking News Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Iran's President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and called for peace and stability in West Asia, where tensions remain high amid Tehran's ongoing conflict with the United States (US) and Israel. This is for the second time in around eight days when PM Modi has held talks with Pezeshkian.

In a post on micro-blogging website X (formerly Twitter), the prime minister also condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the Middle East, which he said has threatened regional stability and disrupted global supply chains. Meanwhile, he also extended Eid and Nowruz greetings to the Iranian president during his conversation.

"Reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure," PM Modi said, while tagging Pezeshkian on X. "Appreciated Iran’s continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran." 

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