US planning to use Indian territory to launch attacks on Iran? MEA steps in to fact check viral claim

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a sharp "fake news alert" after a viral social media post claimed that the United States had sought India’s permission to use its territory for military operations against Iran. The clarification was shared through the MEA’s official fact check handle on X.

The claim originated from a journalist who alleged that Washington was exploring the use of western India under the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement framework to support a military asset. The post also speculated about a possible offshore deployment near the Konkan coast, linking it to the ongoing tensions between Iran and the US.

The MEA dismissed the assertions, stating that no such development had taken place. "Fake News Alert! Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims and posts on social media!" the ministry said.

The response came after a post by a journalist claimed that the US had sought permission to deploy a military asset to bomb Iran from western India under an interpretation of LEMOA. The post further suggested that the asset could be stationed offshore, citing limitations in accommodating large vessels at Indian naval berths, and proposed anchorage off the Konkan coast.

What is LEMOA

The Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement is a bilateral logistics agreement signed in 2016 between India and the United States. It allows both militaries to access each other’s facilities for refuelling, repairs, supplies and rest on a reimbursable basis.

However, it does not allow the basing of troops or the automatic launch of military operations from each other’s territory. Each request must be approved on a case-by-case basis.

How countries use another nation’s territory for military action

Countries can use another nation’s territory for military purposes through formal agreements or specific permissions. These include Status of Forces Agreements, logistics arrangements such as LEMOA, or broader defence pacts like the US-Philippines Mutual Defence Treaty and frameworks under NATO.