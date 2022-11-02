Avatar The Way of Water Trailer: Cameron's film promises cinematic experience like no other | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AVATAR Avatar The Way of Water will release on December 16

Avatar: The Way of Water trailer has been released ahead of the film's theatrical premiere worldwide on December 16. The movie has been in the making for several years under the aegis of the visionary filmmaker James Cameron and the sequel promises a return to the blue planet Pandora, and this is one ride you would surely not want to miss out on at any cost. Avatar 2 trailer was highly anticipated among the fans and the new footage not just gives a glimpse of the breathtaking visuals that one will experience, but also teases the story that will pit nature against human greed.

Avatar 2: The story moves forward

The official logline of Avatar: the Way of Water reads: "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

Check out the new footage from the upcoming film and get prepared to be blown away.

Avatar 2 trailer has breathtaking visuals

When Avatar came out in 2009, it blew people's minds with its visual storytelling. More than a decade later, the return to Pandora will be filled with amazing visuals, as the trailer has hinted. The makers have developed special tech to film and execute the underwater sequences as the movie will be immersed underwater. In the new footage, this aspect of the film becomes more prominent. The design of the water creatures is impressive and the thumping background score just adds to the overall experience of watching.

Meanwhile, a new poster featuring Avatar's lead characters was also revealed. The Sully family appears together in the new poster of Avatar 2.

The sequel to Avatar will be released on December 16 in various formats, including 3D and IMAX 3D worldwide.

