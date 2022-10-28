Black Panther 2: What Happens to Chadwick Boseman's T’Challa in Wakanda Forever?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JOEYMAGIDSON Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther 2 -- Wakanda Forever

Black Panther 2: Chadwick Boseman made Black Panther a historic superhero in more than one way. Not only he won the box office, accolades and awards but also hearts for representing people of colour in pop culture. However, On August 28, 2019, it came as a shocker when the Boseman family announced the sad demise of the talented actor. The 43-year-old was suffering from colon cancer. While Boseman has been a part of a number of films, Black Panther made him a global name. He played King T’Challa / Black Panther in four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies: 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, 2018’s Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

As his fans grappled with the news of Chadwick Boseman's death, the next question in line after many hows and whys was -- What about Black Panther 2? It was impossible to see anyone wearing that suit, crossing his/her hand across his chest and roar, "Wakanda Forever". The makers too were of the same opinion. Therefore, they decided to carry forward the legacy that began with Boseman but with appropriate changes. They say together with the cast and crew, made alterations to the story and set up a Black Panther world post Chadwick.

What happens to T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Black Panther 2 has been titled "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and the film will be introducing new cast members and reportedly give the audience a bunch of new superheroes. But what happens to Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa? While earlier many speculated and suggested that he could be brought back by using AI techniques and CGI and VFX effects, the makers didn't give it a go ahead.

Reportedly, T'Challa's death plays a major role in the story of 'Wakanda Forever'. It is being said, the Marvel sequel takes place following the death of Boseman's King T'Challa, with the people of Wakanda - especially Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and M'Baku (Winston Duke) - grieving their loss and searching for a way for their kingdom to endure.

As per Reddit leaks, T'Challa will be shown as part of the Black Panther Universe and the story will move ahead after his death. It is being reported that the film will show that T'Challa dies following an illness. However, these come from unverified sources.

Watch the trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

Why Marvel decided to not rec-cast Black Panther

Marvel studio's VP of Development Nate Moore told The Ringer-verse Podcast: "I'm being quite honest, you will not see T'Challa in the MCU." Moore revealed that he had discussed potential casting decisions with Ryan Coogler, who is returning to direct 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', but the pair ultimately decided that they "couldn't do it" without Boseman.

He shared: "We have to figure out how to move this franchise on without that character. Because I think we all feel so much of T'Challa in the MCU on the screen... is tied to Chadwick's performance.

"The challenge for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is telling a story without T'Challa."

Echoing similar sentiments, Coogler added that directing the sequel following Boseman's death was the "hardest" task of his career. "He was somebody who was so about the collective.'Black Panther', that was his movie. He was hired to play that role before anybody else was even thought of, before I was hired, before any of the actresses were hired," he said, adding, "You have a professional life, you've got a personal life. Personal life, I'm going to say when you work in something that you love, those things blend, they come together.

"I'm trying to find a work-life balance. But I'm not there yet, so this is without question the hardest thing I've had to do in my professional life."

Don't miss these:

BTS Jin's Astronaut: Video of Kim Seok-jin solo song is grand, shows how he's different from others

Elon Musk buys Twitter & fires Parag Agrawal; netizens share Trump jokes, funny memes for new owner

Latest Hollywood News