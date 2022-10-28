Elon Musk buys Twitter & fires Parag Agrawal; netizens share Trump jokes, funny memes for new owner

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PAPITRUMPO Elon Musk and Trump meme

Elon Musk buys Twitter: A day after Tesla CEO asked everyone 'sink in' that he is in Twitter HQ, he shared that he has taken over the app. Billionaire Elon Musk is now the new owner of Twitter. The first thing he did among many others was to fire the social media company’s Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal and top legal executive Vijaya Gadde, according to a media report.

Parag Agrawal became Twitter CEO in November last year after the social media site’s co-founder Jack Dorsey had stepped down. An IIT Bombay and Stanford alumnus, he had joined Twitter over a decade ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees at the company.

Talking about Vijaya, she was at the forefront when the Twitter account of former US President Donald Trump was permanently suspended in January last year.

As the two were reportedly fired by Elon Musk, Trump jokes and funny memes surged on Twitter. Take a look:

While many have been wondering why Elon Musk bought Twitter, the billionaire shared that it is not to make more money but to serve 'humanity'. Musk on Friday told advertisers why he is finally acquiring Twitter, telling them that he wants the platform to be the most respected advertising platform in the world where users can see movies or play video games, ranging from all ages to mature.

In a letter to advertisers, he said that Twitter cannot become a 'free-for-all hellscape', where anything can be said with no consequences.

"In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature," Musk wrote to his more than 110 million followers.

He said that the reason he acquired Twitter is because "it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence".

