BTS Jin's Astronaut: Video of Kim Seok-jin solo song echoes grandiose, shows how he's different from others

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: October 28, 2022 9:35 IST
BTS Jin
Image Source : YOUTUBE BTS Jin

BTS Jin's Astronaut: After Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V aka Kim Taehyung, BTS' Jin has also released his solo song. After BTS announced their hiatus, the septet has been focussing on solo careers. The song comes before Jin leaves to serve in the military. He will be returning after enlisting himself in the mandatory Korean military services. 

BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' Music Video

The video of BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' echoes grandiose. Shot extensively at locations like wild desserts, the music video brings out the enhanced personality of the K-pop star. Not to mention, keeping up with the tag of 'World Wide Handsome', Jin looks charming in ruffled hair and chic suits. Watch the video here:

The Astronaut at Coldplay's Argentina Concert

Even though the member of the South Korean music sensation BTS, released his solo song "The Astronaut" on October 28 he participated in Coldplay's concert in Argentina where he presented the song for the first time.

For the unversed, Jin solo song, The Astronaut was announced on Weverse, a day after the company said the group is looking forward to carrying out their mandatory military service with oldest member Jin initiating the process by the month's end.

Bts' Jin to Serve Military Service

Jin, who turns 30 in December, will begin the enlistment formalities once commitments related to his solo album release are complete. In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

BTS -- also comprising RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Suga -- hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

The group, which debuted in 2013, is currently on a break as a unit with each of the members pursuing solo projects. They had announced their hiatus in June this year.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com
