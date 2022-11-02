Wednesday, November 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Hollywood
  5. My Policeman: David Dawson reveals how his gay friend helped him in preparing for the film

My Policeman: David Dawson reveals how his gay friend helped him in preparing for the film

English actor David Dawson, who plays a homosexual character in the film 'My Policeman', has shared how he prepared to play the part with utmost sensitivity.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2022 0:00 IST
My Policeman: David reveals about his preparation
Image Source : IANS My Policeman: David reveals about his preparation

David Dawson, who portrays a homosexual character in the movie "My Policeman," has opened out about how he compassionately prepared for the role. The romantic drama, based on Bethan Roberts' book of the same name, explores the lives of three young friends - Tom, Marion and Patrick (David Dawson), and the consequences of their choices in two different timelines.

The gay romance, set in 1950s Britain, also stars Harry Styles as a bisexual cop and Emma Corrin, and highlights the persecution of homosexuality in that era. David, who plays Tom's (Styles) love interest in the film, opened up on his preparations for the role. He revealed that his close gay friend helped him get into the skin of his character and channel the mindset of young Patrick. He said, "I have a man who's very special to me who I worked with years ago, and became close friends with. He used to tell me a lot of beautiful stories of him growing up as a gay man during this period."

To deeply understand the narrative, the English actor also watched BBC's factual drama 'Against the Law' and researched the 'history of gay bars as safe spaces'. The actor also drew parallels between homosexuality in the past and present and revealed how happy he is to see situations change for the better for the LGBTQIA+ community now.

He further mentioned, "It gave me a real, greater appreciation of just what those spaces mean and symbolize, and made me feel incredibly privileged to live now, as a gay man, and have the freedoms and the rights that I have - and to not take that for granted."

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal starrer Ghosty teaser surpasses one million views in a single day

Related Stories
Rihanna marks her return to music with 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' original song

Rihanna marks her return to music with 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' original song

Judwaa actress Rambha and kids meet with a car accident; hospitalized with minor injuries

Judwaa actress Rambha and kids meet with a car accident; hospitalized with minor injuries

Fawad Khan's The Legend of Maula Jatt's soaring box office collection in UK; KJo watches the film

Fawad Khan's The Legend of Maula Jatt's soaring box office collection in UK; KJo watches the film

Ajay Devgn's Bholaa: Actress Amala Paul to make special appearance in Kaithi remake

Ajay Devgn's Bholaa: Actress Amala Paul to make special appearance in Kaithi remake

'My Policeman', directed by Michael Grandage, is all set to release on Prime Video on November 4.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor refuses to do mom Sridevi's biopic, says 'mujhe rona....'

Latest Hollywood News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Hollywood Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News