Janhvi Kapoor refuses to do mom Sridevi's biopic, says 'mujhe rona....'

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry today. The actress made her debut with the 2018 film, Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khatter, and since then she has appeared in several films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry, and others. She has proved her mettle with her acting chops and amassed a massive fan following. The actress is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming flick, Mili. She has been actively promoting the film to ensure it reaches the masses.

During a recent promotional event for Mili, the actress was quizzed about whether she would like to act in her late mother Sridevi’s biopic if it is ever made. Janhvi quickly replied, 'No'. When she was asked the reason for refusing to do the biopic, she said, "Sir abhi wo bahut lamba answer hai aur mujhe bahut bhook lagi hai aur mujhe rona nahi hai stage pe."

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor's mother, Sridevi, took her last breath on February 24, 2018 at the age of 54. The Mr. India actress couldn't see the debut of her daughter Janhvi.

Speaking of Mili, the Mathukutty Xavier directorial stars Janhvi, Sunny Kaushal, and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor. The survival-thriller is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen, which was released in 2019. It is slated for release on November 4, 2022. The film will clash with Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which is releasing on the same date. They will be competing neck to neck for the audience.

Meanwhile, besides Mili, Janhvi Kapoor has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The pair will reunite once again after Roohi. She also has Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan in her Kitty.

