Tuesday, November 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Janhvi Kapoor refuses to do mom Sridevi's biopic, says 'mujhe rona....'

Janhvi Kapoor refuses to do mom Sridevi's biopic, says 'mujhe rona....'

Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of survival-thriller Mili, recently revealed that she will not do her mother, Sridevi's biopic. Here's what the actress has to say. 

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: November 01, 2022 23:04 IST
Janhvi Kapoor refuses to do mom Sridevi's biopic
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SRIDEVIKAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor refuses to do mom Sridevi's biopic

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry today. The actress made her debut with the 2018 film, Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khatter, and since then she has appeared in several films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry, and others. She has proved her mettle with her acting chops and amassed a massive fan following. The actress is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming flick, Mili. She has been actively promoting the film to ensure it reaches the masses. 

During a recent promotional event for Mili, the actress was quizzed about whether she would like to act in her late mother Sridevi’s biopic if it is ever made. Janhvi quickly replied, 'No'. When she was asked the reason for refusing to do the biopic, she said, "Sir abhi wo bahut lamba answer hai aur mujhe bahut bhook lagi hai aur mujhe rona nahi hai stage pe."

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor's mother, Sridevi, took her last breath on February 24, 2018 at the age of 54. The Mr. India actress couldn't see the debut of her daughter Janhvi.

Speaking of Mili, the Mathukutty Xavier directorial stars Janhvi, Sunny Kaushal, and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor. The survival-thriller is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen, which was released in 2019. It is slated for release on November 4, 2022. The film will clash with Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which is releasing on the same date. They will be competing neck to neck for the audience. 

Related Stories
Did Janhvi Kapoor take dig at Kartik Aaryan? Actress talks about producers & uncooperative actors

Did Janhvi Kapoor take dig at Kartik Aaryan? Actress talks about producers & uncooperative actors

Janhvi Kapoor on Mili's Box Office clash with Katrina's Phone Bhoot & film with Jr NTR on wishlist

Janhvi Kapoor on Mili's Box Office clash with Katrina's Phone Bhoot & film with Jr NTR on wishlist

Mili FIRST Review: Janhvi Kapoor-Sunny Kaushal manage to serve the thrills in survival drama?

Mili FIRST Review: Janhvi Kapoor-Sunny Kaushal manage to serve the thrills in survival drama?

Janhvi Kapoor brutally trolled for serving popcorn in theatre while promoting Mili

Janhvi Kapoor brutally trolled for serving popcorn in theatre while promoting Mili

Also read: Anil Kapoor welcomed Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's son Vayu with THIS custom-made gift

Meanwhile, besides Mili, Janhvi Kapoor has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The pair will reunite once again after Roohi. She also has Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan in her Kitty. 

Also read:  Indian 2: Kamal Haasan starrer begins new schedule with Yuvraj Singh's father joining cast | DETAILS

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News