Mira Road stabbing case deepens: Probe reveals foreign links, radical online activity

New Delhi:

The case of brutal knife attack in Mumbai’s Mira Road area has triggered a detailed investigation, with new findings emerging every day. The accused, Zeab Zubair Ansari, is alleged to have forced victims to recite religious phrases before attacking them.

According to police statements, a security guard reported that the attacker initially asked for directions to a mosque. He later returned early in the morning and confronted victims over their religious identity before launching a knife attack.

Both the guard and his supervisor were seriously injured after the accused reportedly demanded they recite religious verses and then assaulted them when they failed to comply.

Suspicious items recovered

Police arrested the accused within a few hours of the incident. He was living in a rented flat just a short distance from the crime scene. During the search, investigators recovered a laptop, religious books, and handwritten notes. These materials are now being examined by forensic experts.

Foreign background and education revealed

Investigations have revealed that the accused had previously lived in the United States, where he studied chemistry and later worked as a sports teacher. He also reportedly married a woman of Afghan origin before the couple divorced.

He returned to India in 2019 after his work permit expired and had been shifting between cities before settling in Mira Road in 2023.

Officials said the accused had been working as an online lecturer based in Abu Dhabi, teaching science subjects. However, he lost his job in late 2025, after which his personal and social life reportedly began to deteriorate.

Investigators believe he became isolated and struggled with emotional stress, including thoughts of self-harm. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has found evidence suggesting that the accused was consuming radical online content and attempting to contact individuals linked to extremist groups.

Authorities say he tried to establish connections with operatives associated with ISIS but did not receive any response. Officials believe the attack appears to be a mix of personal distress and deliberate intent. While his mental condition may have been unstable, investigators say the act seemed planned to draw attention.