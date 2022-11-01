Kajal Aggarwal starrer Ghosty teaser surpasses one million views in a single day

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/THINK MUSIC INDIA Kajal's Ghosty teaser surpasses one million views

The teaser for filmmaker Kalyaan's upcoming supernatural comic thriller "Ghosty," starring actress Kajal Aggarwal, has received over one million views on YouTube in a single day.

Produced by Seed Pictures, the film is a comedy investigation-thriller set against the backdrop of a mental hospital.Kajal Aggarwal plays double action in the film, which also features a series of stars including actors Yogi Babu, K.S. Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Thangadurai, Jagan, Oorvasi, Sathyan, Aadukalam Naren, Manobala, Motta Rajendran, Mayilsamy, Saminaathan, Devadarshini, Suresh Menon, Subbu Panchu Arunachalam, Livingston, Santhana Bharathi, and Mathan Babu.

Kajal plays two characters in the film -- a cop and an actress. A mistake committed by the actress results in the cop becoming a prisoner of a spirit. The cop, desperate to break free from the clutches of the spirit, employs seers and magicians but nothing works. How she breaks free from the spirit is what "Ghosty" is all about.

The actress shared the teaser on Twitter and said it was ideal for the upcoming Halloween season. Yogi Babu's character introduces Kajal's dual roles in the teaser. She portrays both a cop and an actor. When actor Kajal unintentionally dies on the set of a movie, she transforms into a ghost and makes the other Kajal's character's life a living hell. Sharing the teaser, Kajal wrote, "Here is full on entertainment mode teaser of #Ghosty starring @iYogiBabu and me! Perfect for Halloween, isn’t it?"

The actress was last seen on screen in the Tamil romantic drama 'Hey Sinamika', Kajal is all set for her acting comeback. She took a break from acting after becoming a mom.

Ghosty is her first official film to release after months."Ghosty" has been directed by Kalyaan, best known for having directed films like "Gulaebhaghavali" and "Jackpot". Jacob Rathinaraj is the director of Photography of the film, which has editing by Vijay Velukutty and music is by Sam C.S.

