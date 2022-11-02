Wednesday, November 02, 2022
     
Pathaan: Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and more react to Shah Rukh Khan's action drama

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback with Pathaan is been hailed as the best birthday gift by several actors in Bollywood. Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and more are all smitten by SRK's teaser. Have a look at their reactions.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2022 18:22 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SRKUNIVERSE Bollywood celebrities from Alia Bhatt to Hrithik Roshan are all smitten by SRK's comeback with Pathaa.

Shah Rukh Khan, on his 57th birthday teased the nation by releasing the teaser of his upcoming movie 'Pathaan'. The teaser has made a bombastic impact, and the upcoming actioner is already been considered the first blockbuster of 2023. SRK will return to the silver screen after a gap of 4 years and fans just can't stop praising the Badshah of Bollywood. Apart from SRK's fans and other netizens, our Bollywood actors are also smitten by the first glance of Deepika Padukone, John Abraham starrer. 

The Greek God of  Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is all in praise for his War's director Siddharth Anand's next mega project. The actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Woah woah woah ! Unbelievable !! Boom." 

SRK's Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt found 'Pathaan' a firework and shared the teaser on her Instagram. She expressed her review by saying, "Just next level"

India Tv - Pathaan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ALIAABHATTAlia Bhatt's Instagram story

Anushka Sharma also commented on the teaser, and wrote, "Woah birthday boy. Super stoked to see you like this! @iamsrk." 

India Tv - Pathaan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANUSHKASHARMAAnushka Sharma's Instagram story

Even Arjun Kapoor is mesmerized by the teaser. He shared his thoughts on Instagram and wrote, "Birthday surprise ho toh aisa. 25th Jan it is." 

India Tv - Pathaan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ BHUMIPEDNEKARBhumi Padnekar's Instagram story

After Arjun Kapoor, his sister Janhvi Kapoor's mind was blown away by 'Pathaan''s teaser. The Mili star shared the video in and wrote, "Happy birthday King." 

India Tv - Pathaan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@JANHVIKAPOORJanhvi Kapoor Instagram story

The beautiful actress, Bhumi Pednekar wished Shah Rukh Khan his birthday and shared the trailer by saying, "Happy birthday King @iamsrk. Love you." 

India Tv - Pathaan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ARJUNKAPOORArjun Kapoor's Instagram story

The director of Pathaan, Siddharth Anand stated that the craze for a glimpse of Pathaan has been unprecedented. After a long, long time there’s an insane buzz for a film that is genuine and organic. "It’s all due to the superstardom of this one man - Shah Rukh Khan. His fans and we are talking millions of them, have been clamouring for just a peek at him and his film. And thus, there could be no better day to put out the teaser of Pathaan than SRK’s birthday!” Anand said. Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023. 

 

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan clicks birthday selfie outside Mannat in the midst of sea of fans, expresses gratitude

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Anushka Sharma to Karan Johar Bollywood celebs shower love for SRK

