  5. Shah Rukh Khan clicks birthday selfie outside Mannat in the midst of sea of fans, expresses gratitude

Shah Rukh Khan waved to his fans outside Mannat on the occasion of his birthday and expressed his gratitude towards them. Earlier in the day, he launched Pathaan teaser.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2022 18:03 IST
Shah Rukh Khan
Image Source : TWITTER/IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan clicks picture at Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday was made all the more special by the fans who have gathered outside his residence Mannat in Bandra since late-night on November 1. On the evening of his birthday on November 2, SRK arrived at the balcony of Mannat once again and waved to his fans. Clicking a selfie and posting it on Twitter, he expressed his gratitude to the thousands of admirers who had arrived at the location to wish him on this special occasion. Seeing SRK at Mannat is a dream come true for many. On his birthday, the star greeted his fans, even though from afar, not once but twice. 

SRK thanks fans on Twitter 

Shah Rukh posted a selfie in which a sea of fans was seen in the background. When SRK arrived outside Mannat to wave to his fans, the scene was euphoric and seemed like one straight out of a film. Thanking the fans on social media for making his birthday special, SRK tweeted, "It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy (sic)." As SRK dropped his picture on Twitter, wishes continued to flood the comments section. 

