Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Anushka Sharma to Karan Johar Bollywood celebs shower love for SRK

The King Khan of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has turned 57 today and the entire nation is celebrating the day. Filmmaker Karan Johar, Farah Khan and actors Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday among others, penned heartfelt birthday messages for him on Instagram.

Karan Johar shared a beautiful compilation of memories with Karan with a long message. "The film was KARAN ARJUN… the set was in Film City… my father and I arrived ( me playing the part of a plus size hanger-on) for a professional meeting ( the signing on the dotted line for the film DUPLICATE) I had many apprehensions about movie stars … many of them based on fact and some of course Stardust! So I wondered about this new breakthrough star who was apparently a lot like his first big hit (DEEWANA for the uninformed ) … he was in costume and met my father warmly and gave him a massive jhappi! He shook my hand and with his immensely kind eyes asked me many questions about my nonexistent career and my unproductive life (at that time) My answers were as bland as khichdi for an upset stomach but he listened with so much attention that I felt at that time that I had cracked the Da Vinci code…

Actress Juhi Chawla shared a video on Instagram sharing her experience of working with Shah Rukh in movies and wrote, “A 100 trees for Shah Rukh Khan. "Happy Birthday ShahRukh. May God Bless you and all the ones near and dear to you. Happiness and Love always, always, always. Juhi”

Ananya Panday shared an unseen childhood picture featuring young Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and herself with Shah Rukh and wrote, “Happy birthday @iamsrk best forever!!!!”. Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram story to wish the Badshah of romance. she uploaded a picture of Shahrukh and wrote, "Happy Birthday Shahrukh, wishing you love and light always".

Taking to Instagram Stories, actors Dia Mirza shared a picture featuring Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta and herself along with Shah Rukh on Femina cover. She captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday Shah sir (lion, hug and heart emojis) I'd rather look at you than anything else-then, now and forever! Thank you for bringing so much joy to our lives. Thank you for being you. May this year be wonderful in every year."

Shilpa Shetty shared a video compilation of her and Shah Rukh's happy moments via Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happiest Birthday..to my first reel and real hero! Wishing you greaaaat health, even more success, and all the good things the kaaynaat has to offer, Pathaan Saab"

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Pathaan, the first teaser for Pathaan was shared by him on November 2. The film also stars Deepika Padukone alongside John Abraham. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

