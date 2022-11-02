Pathaan Teaser OUT: Shah Rukh Khan's explosive comeback will blow your mind| VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan Teaser OUT: Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the big screen next year with his movie Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone. On the celebratory occasion of SRK's birthday, the Bollywood Badshah greeted his fans with the teaser of his much-awaited film. Taking to his social media, the superstar dropped the video and wrote, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham #SiddharthAnand | @yrf."

In the first teaser for Pathaan, the actor pulls in a few deadly punches as he fights goons.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film co-starring Deepika and John Abraham is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie will also feature a cameo from Salman Khan.

