Shah Rukh Khan's birthday plans revealed; actor to celebrate with fans at a plush hotel in Mumbai?

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is no less than any festival. On the celebratory occasion, the Bollywood Badshah greeted his fans who gathered around his residence, Mannat, to wish him. The ritual continued this year as well. Some even carried placards, banners, photos and gifts for him. In pictures doing the rounds on social media, one could see that police were deployed to keep the crowing outside his residence in check. The 'King of Romance' displayed his signature pose when he stretched out his arms. Additionally, he took selfies from the balcony with his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Celebration

The Bollywood superstar will be having a low-key birthday celebration this year. According to Pinkvilla, "SRK will be having a meet and greet with his fan. He will be visiting Taj Lands End for a cake-cutting session with his fans. Also, he is expected to greet his fans who have stood by him during these testing times. He wants to thank them and appreciate them for their support."

Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 and his fans queued up outside Mannat to get a glimpse of him. Shah Rukh happily obliged to greet the excited faces who were stationed outside his bungalow in Mumbai to wish him at midnight. The Bollywood star climbed up the balcony with his youngest son AbRam and made fans' hearts flutter. As people cheered loudly and sang the birthday song, he waved back, threw some kisses at them and also then opened his arms to strike his signature pose'.

Pathaan teaser to be SRK's gift for fans?

Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the big screens since 2018 release Zero. The buzz around the Bollywood superstar unveiling the much-awaited teaser of his next action thriller film 'Pathaan' on his birthday, November 2, has gone to a new extent and the excitement among the fans could be seen on social media. However, an official announcement from the makers about the same is still awaited. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie will also feature a cameo from Salman Khan.

In 2023, SRK will see three film releases: Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. According to reports, the upcoming film revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on an ominous villain who is hell-bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus.

