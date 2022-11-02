Shah Rukh Khan's Signature Arms Open Pose: DYK the first film when the actor did it? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER, YOUTUBE Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: How would you describe SRK in dumb charades? He's probably the easiest one to enact. You just have to open your arms and the other person can easily make a guess. Of course, you wouldn't be able to channel the exuberant charisma and charm that Shah Rukh exudes. But do you know how SRK's signature arms open pose became what it is today? Or which is the first film when the Bollywood of Badshah did it?

Before fans came running into SRK arms in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Dil To Pagal Hai among many others, the actor had long practiced it. It can be assumed that it all began with Shah Rukh Khan sweeping Kajol off her feet as he arrived on a white horse in Baazigar (1993). He opened his arms in the title track making women swoon over him. We see him doing the same in subsequent films like Darr (1993) and Karan Arjun (1995) too.

Some also believe it was Darr (1993) when SRK actually struck that pose.

Image Source : TWITTER/SRKIANDAS04Shah Rukh Khan Darr

But it became classic when we saw NRI Raj Malhotra standing in the midst of a yellow mustard field with a mandolin on his back waiting for Simran. SRK and Kajol's DDLJ (1995) gave the actor's signature pose an iconic status.

Image Source : YOUTUBEShah Rukh Khan DDLJ

It became more prominent when he was paired opposite Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in DTPH (1997). He struck the pose when he was dancing in the rain, reminiscing at a party and confessing his love at the climax.

SRK fans loved it, even more (If that's possible), when Kajol and SRK came together once again for K3G and did the mesmerising song Sooraj Hua Madham. We see the actor doing it multiple times there. When talking about songs, we cannot miss the brilliant stadium and street shots in Mitwaa from the film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006).

Image Source : YOUTUBESRK in K3G

Image Source : YOUTUBESRK in Mitwaa

Henceforth we have seen him do the same in almost every film. Be it Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) or Swades (2004). He even gave it a comical spin in Main Hoon Naa (2004), Chennai Express (2013) and Happy New Year (2014), Fan (2016) among others. In fact, some argue SRK's signature pose has a separate fan base.

But how SRK's pose came into being? Well, while we wait for SRK to give details about it, we'll take Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha's explanation into consideration.

Here's wishing Badshaah of Bollywood, King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan a very happy birthday!

