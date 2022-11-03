OTT Movies and Web Shows to watch this weekend (Nov 4): Brahmastra, Ponniyin Selvan 1 and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and Web Shows to watch this weekend

OTT Movies and Web Shows To Watch This Weekend (Nov 4): The first weekend of November has a variety to offer the fans on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Voot Select, Zee5 and others. While theatres will witness moviegoers watching Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot, Janhvi Kapoor's Mili and Sonakshi Sinha's Double XL this weekend; the digital world will stream Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan 1, Nagarjuna's Telugu action film The Ghost among many others.

Brahmastra

After setting the box office on fire, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is set for an OTT release. The adventure-mythological fantasy film also stars veteran Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. While Ranbir played the role of Shiva, Alia played Isha. However, in the sequel, there have been rumours that South superstar Yash will star. Fans are eagerly waiting for the confirmation.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date – 4 November 2022

Directed by: Ayan Mukerji

Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam

Ponniyin Selvan 1

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film, Ponniyin Selvan 1 amassed massive popularity when it was released in theatres. The film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar and Parthiban in key roles. The magnum opus historical drama is based on the eponymous novel by Kalki Krishnamoorthy which takes place in the 10th Century Thanjavur.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – 4 November 2022

Directed by: Mani Ratnam

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam

The Ghost

Nagarjuna's Telugu action film The Ghost hit the big screens on October 5, on the occasion of Dussehra amid much fan anticipation. It stars Sonal Chauhan, Gul panag, Anikha Surendran,Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, Shrikanth Iyyangar and Bilal Hossein other than Akkineni Nagarjuna.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – 2 November 2022

Directed by: Mani Ratnam

Language: Telugu

Minx

For the lovers of some meaningful drama with a touch of comedy, Minx created by Ellen Rapoport and starring Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, and Michael Angarano, is set in the 1970s when a young feminist from Los Angeles joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first women's erotic magazine. Through this unlikely alliance, the characters discover how meaningful relationships blossom in the oddest places.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – 4 November 2022

Directed by: Ellen Rapoport

Language: English

Manifest 4

Following the success of the first three seasons, the drama series is returning with another season this week. Part one of the fourth season stars Holly Taylor, Athena Karkanis, Christopher Piccione and Ali Lopez-Sohaili in lead roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – 4 November 2022

Directed by: Jeff Rake

Language: English

My Policeman

Set in 1957 Britain, 'My Policeman' is based on Bethan Roberts' 2012 novel of the same name. The film shows the love triangle of a gay policeman Tom (played by Harry Styles), a teacher Marion (played by Emma Corrin), and a museum curator Patrick (played by David Dawson). Tom marries Marion while he is still in love with Patrick, leading them on an emotional journey. While the hide-and-seek game results in longing and regret, years later in 1990, three of them have one last chance to correct course their past mistakes as they reunite under dire circumstances. It features an ensemble cast of Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina Mckee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – 4 November 2022

Directed by: Michael Grandage

Language: English

Enola Holmes 2

The film, which is a sequel to the 2020 movie, is based on a book series 'The Enola Holmes Mysteries' by author Nancy Springer. It follows Sherlock Holmes' younger sister Enola Holmes who has her own investigative agency which is on the verge of closing. In all these, a girl comes up to Enola and seeks Enola's help to find her sister. The movie features Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Louis Partridge.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – 4 November 2022

Directed by: Harry Bradbeer

Language: English

Tut's Lost City Revealed

A century ago, archaeologist Howard Carter discovered the intact tomb of the boy king, Tutankhamun. Now, legendary archaeologist Dr. Zahi Hawass has uncovered a lost golden city that holds the secrets of King Tut's final days and Egypt's Golden Age.

OTT Platform: Discovery+

Release Date – 5 November 2022

Language: English

Kaiyum Kalavum

Starring Ramya Nambeesan, Senthil, Madonna Sebastin, Sanchana Natarajan, Karu Palaniyappan among others, the Tamil show Kaiyum Kalavum is presented by Tamil film director Karthik Subbaraj

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date – 4 November 2022

Directed by: Roju

Language: Tamil

