Qala on Netflix: Release date of Irrfan Khan's son Babil debut film, Cast, Teaser, Reviews & more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL KHAN Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri

Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is all set to showcase his acting skills with 'Qala', which is all set to release on Netflix on December 1, 2022. Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, Qala is the story of an eponymous young playback singer. The film is about Qala's tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother, the pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to. Witness the emotional journey of Qala who navigates professional successes while battling personal demons.

Qala on Netflix: Release date

Netflix on Tuesday announced that its upcoming feature film 'Qala', starring Triptii Dimri, will premiere on its platform on December 1. The psychological drama movie comes from director Anvitaa Dutt and producer Karnesh Ssharma. ALSO READ: Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film performs well; inches closer to Rs 50 crore

Talking about the film, Dutt said "Qala" is a story about mothers and daughters, and explores the far-reaching consequences of a troubled upbringing. "Karnesh and I both felt it was an important story to tell. We set it in the world of music in the late 1930s; a setting both evocative and poignant.It has been an exciting and rewarding journey to bring this story to life with Netflix as our partners. This is my second outing with them and it has been twice as much fun to create a homegrown story for audiences worldwide," the director said.

Qala on Netflix: Cast

Triptii Dimri

Babil Khan

Swastika Mukherjee,

Amit Sial

Neer Raao

Avinash Raj Sharma

Ashish Singh

Qala on Netflix: Posters, Images and more

Qala: Teaser

ALSO READ: Did Janhvi Kapoor take dig at Kartik Aaryan? Actress talks about producers & uncooperative actors

Latest Web Series News