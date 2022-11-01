Did Janhvi Kapoor take dig at Kartik Aaryan? Actress talks about producers & uncooperative actors

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Did Janhvi Kapoor take dig at Kartik Aaryan

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about difficulties faced by a producer, especially when artistes are not cooperative. Her statements seem to be a stuble dig at her former co-star Kartik Aaryan. The two were all set to share screen space for Karan Johar's film. However, the project didn't work out. It was rumoured that Kartik had a fallout with the filmmaker, which reportedly led to his exit from Dostana 2. Last year, rumours of Kartik’s ‘unprofessional’ behaviour upsetting the filmmaker surfaced online and it was said that he was no longer a part of Dostana 2. While Kapoor took no names, her statement seems to targetted at the abovementioned situation.

Janhvi Kapoor talks about producers & uncooperative actors

Janhvi Kapoor was speaking at a press conference to promote her upcoming movie "Mili", which is produced by her father, when she addressed the issue.

The 25-year-old actor, daughter of the late film star Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, said right at the beginning of her career she pledged she will not cause problems for her producers. "My whole life, I have always been aware of the hardship that a producer can face when actors are not cooperative. It takes a tremendous amount of money and effort to put up just a day of shooting.

"I know how much trouble my father faced every time an actor has made his life a little difficult. So, I promised myself when I started my career that I wouldn't be such an actor. As a result, I think I'm over diplomatic and polite on other film sets," Janhvi told reporters. ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor opens up on taking painkillers while shooting for Mili; 'You feel so naked'

Janhvi Kapoor on Mili

Mili might be a home production for Janhvi but the actress said her approach toward the movie was no different than her other projects.

"The only difference on 'Mili' was that I didn't face the fear of the producer finding me arrogant. I didn't have to think that because here my father is the producer. He knows me better than anyone. I could tell him exactly what I thought, which was a good feeling," she added. ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to tie knot this December? Here's what we know

Speaking of Mili, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the main roles. It is a remake of the Malayalam flick, Helen. The survival thriller film is produced by Boney Kapoor and it is set to be released on November 4, 2022. In the film, the actress plays the role of a BSc Nursing student who gets stuck in a cold store. Directed by National Award winner Mathukutty Xavier, anticipation for the film has been on the rise ever since Janhvi shared the teaser and posters of the film on her social media accounts.

