Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to tie knot this December? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SIDMALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Instagram uploads

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani the rumored couple of Bollywood are reportedly to tie the knot this December. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have locked a wedding date in December for their wedding. The couple is staying tight-lipped about the wedding affair. The source told the publication that while little is known about the wedding, the reception is likely to take place in Mumbai with Karan Johar attending it.

On the famous talk show 'Koffee with Karan' both Sidharth and Kiara hinted towards dating each other and Karan also made sure to get some masaledar information out of them. Coincidentally, Shahid Kapoor had also hinted at a December wedding when he appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with Kiara Advani.

“As of now, both Sidharth and Kiara are keeping a lid on things, but it is expected that there will be a reception in Mumbai with the industry in attendance. Karan Johar, who ensured to make his displeasure on not being invited to certain ‘Bollywood Shaadi's will definitely be on the guest list,” the source said.

“Once everything is ready and the couple has finished with their prep work will they officially announce their wedding. But till then they do not want to reveal any details”, added the source.

Both the actors are yet to address the report. The new claims come weeks after it was reported that they were planning a wedding ceremony in April. Earlier some reports had claimed the ceremony was to take place in Delhi in Malhotra’s house. It is suggested that the duo will opt for a registered marriage and then likely arrange a cocktail party for their relatives.

On the work front, Sidharth was seen in 'Thank God', next he will be seen in Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force' and he also has an action movie 'Yodha' in his kitty. Whereas, Kiara will be next seen in 'Satya Prem ki Katha'.

Also Read: Monica O My Darling Trailer OUT: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi & Radhika Apte raise eyebrows in new avatars

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ in theatres again? Good news for all SRK fans on his birthday | Deets inside

Latest Entertainment News