Monica O My Darling Trailer OUT: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi & Radhika Apte raise eyebrows in new avatars

Monica O My Darling Trailer OUT: The trailer for the comedy-laced murder mystery starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte looks extremely enticing.

October 31, 2022
Monica O My Darling Trailer OUT: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte are gearing up for the release of their upcoming comedy-laced murder mystery. The film also features Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Bagavathi Perumal, Zayn Marie Khan, and Sukant Goel in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Vasan Bala, who has directed films like Andhadun and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Ahead of the release, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer, and it has piqued the interest of fans. Rajkummar, Huma, and Radhika Apte look intriguing in their new avatars. 

Check out the trailer below: 

