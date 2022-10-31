Monica O My Darling Trailer OUT: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi & Radhika Apte raise eyebrows in new avatars

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NETFLIX INDIA Monica O My Darling Trailer OUT

Monica O My Darling Trailer OUT: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte are gearing up for the release of their upcoming comedy-laced murder mystery. The film also features Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Bagavathi Perumal, Zayn Marie Khan, and Sukant Goel in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Vasan Bala, who has directed films like Andhadun and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Ahead of the release, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer, and it has piqued the interest of fans. Rajkummar, Huma, and Radhika Apte look intriguing in their new avatars.

Check out the trailer below:

Latest Web Series News