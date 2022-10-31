Anushka Sharma fumes after video from Virat Kohli's hotel room goes viral: 'Worst thing'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in a picture

Anushka Sharma took to social media to express her anger after a video from her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's hotel room was shared online. Virat also reacted strongly to the incident and called it 'appalling'. The Indian cricket team is currently in Perth, Australia for the ongoing T20 World Cup. Apart from Anushka Sharma, Urvashi Rautela also called this 'breach of privacy' disgusting. After playing against South Africa on Sunday (October 30), team India is pitted against sub-continent rivals Bangladesh. The match will be played in Adelaide in Australia on November 2.

Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's hotel room video leak

Anushka Sharma expressed her displeasure over the video that gave a glimpse of Virat Kohli's hotel room. "I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” she wrote in her Instagram stories.

Virat Kohli upset with video leak

Virat Kohli posted a video on social media, which was originally posted on another social media app by an unidentified user with the caption, 'King Kohli's hotel room'. The short video scans through the room where Virat was staying.

