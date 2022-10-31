Adipurush release postponed? Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer opts out of Sankranthi 2023 race

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORPRABHAS Adipurush movie poster featuring Prabhas as Lord Ram

Has Adipurush release been postponed by the makers? Of late, social media has been abuzz with rumours that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer mythological action film, whose teaser was launched on October 2 on Ayodhya, will skip the earlier locked January 12, 2023 release date and will now hit the big screens at a later time. The news, if true, will be a let down for Prabhas fans as they have been waiting eagerly for the film to release. The movie features Prabhas as Lord Ram. Adipurush is a modern day adaptation of Ramayana.

Prabhas starrer Adipurush opts out of Sankranthi 2023 race

Adipurush was set to release on the occasion of Sankranthi on January 12 next year. However, if reports are to be believed, the theatrical release has been pushed to Summer 2023. The exact date of release has not been confirmed yet nor the makers have issued any official statement in the regard. However, if social media buzz is anything to go by, Prabhas starrer movie has indeed been delayed and an official statement will be released by the makers as early as this week.

Read: Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain suffers heart attack, admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital: Report

Sankranthi release date blocked

Sankranthi has always been a favourite of producers and next year too many big release are set to debut in theaters on the festive occasion. Recently, Vijay starrer Varisu makers confirmed that the movie will be released on Sankranthi as they releaved a new poster from the upcoming action movie.

Other big movies releasing on Sankranthi 2023 are Chiranjeevi and RaviTeja's untitled film, Mega 154 and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy.

Adipurush teaser reaction

Earlier, when Adipurush teaser was launched, many fans were disappointed in the VFX of the film and compared it with an 'animation film'. Director Om Raut had also reacted to the trolling the film's first footage had received. Additionally, the dresses and look of Hindu deities as seen in the teaser also received criticism. Om had said he is "disheartened" by the reaction to the Adipurush teaser. "I was disheartened but not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium. You can cut it down to some extent, but can’t bring it down to a mobile phone, that’s an environment I can’t control," he said.

Read: Halloween 2022: Nope, The Midnight Club, Get Out, must-watch horror movies and series

Latest Entertainment News