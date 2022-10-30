Halloween 2022: Nope, The Midnight Club, Get Out, must-watch horror movies and series

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DOLLFACESWORD Halloween 2022: Must watch horror movies and series

As Halloween is around the corner why not celebrate this day with some spooky chilling horror movies? Celebrated across America, Europe, and East Asia, Halloween is observed on October 31 annually. Horror-themed parties are organized in Indian cities too to celebrate the ancient Celtic festival. While children will be trick or treating this day, watch these movies and series to enjoy the spooky festival in the comfort of your home.

1. Nope

Directed by Jordan Peele, the 2022 critically acclaimed neo-Western science fiction horror film 'Nope' features two siblings attempting to uncover the mysteries behind an unidentifiable flying object. The caretakers of a California horse ranch come across a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior. When things start falling from the sky and people go missing, OJ and his sister Em hatch a plan to film the terrifying phenomenon and strike it rich. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

2. The Midnight Club

Released on October 7 on Netflix, 'The Midnight Club' is a horror mystery-thriller series created by Mike Flanagan who has created the horror series The Haunting for the same streaming platform. The story of The Midnight Club is based on Christopher Pike's young adult novel of the same name. The stories the members of The Midnight Club tell each other are drawn from Pike's other novels, including The Wicked Heart, Gimme a Kiss, See You Later, Witch, Road to Nowhere and The Eternal Enemy. The series can be watched on Netflix.

3. Get Out

Another Jordan Peele addition to the list is the 2017 psychological horror film 'Get Out', which actually deals with racism. It won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars. The movie is about a black man who stumbles into a very white, very weird world. After dating for about five months, Chris (Kaluuya) and Rose (Williams) are headed upstate to hang out with her aggressively white parents, neurosurgeon Dean (Bradley Whitford) and therapist/hypnotist mother Missy (Catherine Keener). The Movie is streaming on Netflix.

4. Train To Busan

The 2016 South Korean horror-action film 'Train To Busan', directed by Yeon Sang-ho, is listed by many critics and cinema connoisseurs as one of their favorite films in the horror genre. It is a harrowing zombie horror-thriller that follows a group of terrified passengers fighting their way through a countrywide viral outbreak while trapped on a suspicion-filled, blood-drenched bullet train ride to Busan, a southern resort city that has managed to hold off the zombie hordes. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

7. Amityville: The Awakening

Belle, her little sister, and her comatose twin brother move into a new house with their single mother Joan in order to save money to help pay for her brother’s expensive healthcare. But when strange phenomena begin to occur in the house including the miraculous recovery of her brother, Belle begins to suspect her Mother isn’t telling her everything and soon realizes they just moved into the infamous Amityville house. The movie is available on Netflix.

