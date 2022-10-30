Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain suffers heart attack, admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital: Report

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AHIRIMSENSIN06 Aamir Khan still from Dangal

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain reportedly suffered a massive heart attack at her Panchagani house. According to several media reports, Aamir immediately flew her to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai and the actor has been by her side since then. They also celebrated Diwali together. Reportedly, several members of the family have been visiting her at the hospital. A report in ETimes stated that her vitals are stable and she has responded well to the treatment.

A source from the film industry informed ETimes that Aamir's mother is now recuperating in Breach Candy hospital. Her vitals are stable and she's responded well to the treatment. As expected, Aamir and the family have made sure that none of the details of this alarming episode come out to the public. And owing to the gravity of the situation it's best that the Khan family deals with Zeenat's health with the least amount of conjecture and speculation.

Aamir last appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, On the show, the actor stated that one of his biggest regrets was not spending enough time with his family. He had mentioned that he now takes the extra effort to spend time with his mother and kids, emphasizing the importance of family and relationships in his life.

Earlier this year, Aamir celebrated his mother’s birthday on June 13 with his extended family. The actor’s ex-wife, director-producer Kiran Rao and his son Azad Rao Khan were also seen at the party. The actor is also very close to his mom and just before the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir had said that his mother's review of his work matters the most to him and he always takes her opinion before the release of any film.

