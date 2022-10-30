25 years of Dil Toh Pagal Hai: Madhuri Dixit, Karishma celebrate silver jubilee in a special way | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THEREALKARISMAKAPOOR Dil Toh Pagal Hai completes 25 years

As the iconic movie, 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' has completed 25 years in the industry the lead heroines and the 90's sensations Madhuri Dixit and Karishma Kapoor are celebrating the special day by going back the memory lane. The blockbuster hit which included the King of romance Shah Rukh Khan will never fade away from the heart of 90's kids. The charm and persona of king Khan made the generation believe in love and envy many girls to find the essence of love that SRK created in their life partners. The chemistry between Madhuri Dixit and Shah Ruk Khan continues to be cherished till date. Apart from love, the movie is also an example of the selfless friendship between Karishma and SRK.

Karishma Kapoor who also won the ‘National Award For Best Supporting Actress' for this movie commemorated the occasion by posting BTS pics from the film’s shoot and got fans nostalgic. The actress took to Instagram and wrote, “Memories that last forever #25yearsofdtph #timeflies #memoriesforlife." She also tagged Madhuri and Shah Rukh in the post.

On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit recreated the iconic dance on 'Are Re Are' from DTPH and also quizzed fans on their favorite song. The actress looked gorgeous in the red ensemble. Along with the post, she wrote, “Celebrating 25 years of Dil Toh Pagal Hai with my favorite song of the movie. Which one is yours? #25YearsOfDTPH @yrf."

Soon after the posts were shared, celebs like Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Rhea Kapoor and others took to the comments section

Even Yash Raj Films shared a reel video which they captioned, “25 years ago… Rahul asked ‘Mohabbat kya hai?’ and ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ redefined love and friendship for all of us! Celebrating a movie that is close to all of our hearts combined #25YearsOfDTPH."

Back then, Dil To Pagal Hai received three National awards for providing the best wholesome entertainment, Best Supporting Actress (Karisma Kapoor) and for Best Choreography (Shaimak Davar).

