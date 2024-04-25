Massive landslide in Arunachal Pradesh cuts off key border district with China | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : X Road connectivity cut off between Hunli and Anini at National Highway 33

After heavy rainfall over the past few days, Arunachal Pradesh witnessed a massive landslide on Wednesday. The landslide that occurred between Hunli and Anini washed away a major portion of National Highway 33, disrupting the road connectivity with the border district, Dibang Valley.

To repair the damaged stretch of the highway, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has mobilised resources. As of now, there is no scarcity of food or other essential commodities. Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed distress over the inconvenience caused to the commuters, highlighting the efforts for the restoration of the highway.

In a post on X, he said, “Disturbed to learn the inconvenience being caused to commuters due to the extensive damage to the highway between Hunli and Anini. Instructions have been issued to restore the connectivity at the earliest as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country.”

ALSO READ | Arunachal West Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's Kiren Rijiju to take on Congress' Nabam Tuki