Arunachal West Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's Kiren Rijiju to take on Congress' Nabam Tuki

Arunachal West Lok Sabha Election 2024: In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election, Union Minister and prominent BJP leader Kiren Rijiju is seeking an impressive fourth consecutive term, pitted against Congress heavyweight Nabam Tuki for the Arunachal West seat. Their electoral history marks a significant showdown, notably Rijiju's resounding victory over Tuki in 2019, with a substantial lead of over 1.74 lakh votes. The Arunachal West constituency, traditionally a Congress stronghold with six victories, has seen a shifting political landscape in recent years. As the electoral battle unfolds, all eyes are on Arunachal West, awaiting an outcome that could potentially reshape the region's political trajectory.

Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is contesting from the Arunachal West seat, a constituency he has represented thrice since 2004. Holding the Cabinet portfolio of Earth Sciences in the NDA government since 2023, Rijiju previously served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs from 2014 to 2019 and as the Law Minister from 2021 to 2023.

In the 2014 election, Rijiju emerged victorious from the Arunachal West constituency. Subsequently, in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he secured a landslide victory over Congress’ Nabam Tuki in the same constituency.

Nabam Tuki

Nabam Tuki, the former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and current President of Arunachal Pradesh Congress, is a prominent figure in the state's political landscape. He held this position of CM twice between 2011 and 2016. His first term spanned between November 2011 and January 2016, while the second term merely lasted for 3 days in the month of July 2016.

Presently, he represents the Sagalee constituency in Papumpare district as an MLA, having been elected for six consecutive terms.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and 2014 results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Kiren Rijiju from BJP won the seat with a margin of 174,843 votes. Kiren Rijiju was polled 225,796 votes with a vote share of 62.00 per cent and defeated Nabam Tuki from Congress who got 50,953 votes (14.00 per cent).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Kiren Rijiju from BJP won the seat and was polled 169,367 votes with a vote share of 50.16 per cent. Congress candidate Takam Sanjoy got 127,629 votes (37.80 per cent) and was the runner-up. Kiren Rijiju defeated Takam Sanjoy by a margin of 41,738 votes.

Arunachal West Lok Sabha Constituency

Arunachal Pradesh has two parliamentary constituencies: Arunachal East and Arunachal West. The Arunachal West seat comprises 33 Assembly segments including Alongeast, Rumgong, Mechuka, Lumla, Tawang, Mukto, Dirang, Kalaktang, Thrizino-buragaon, Bomdila, Bameng, Chayangtajo, Seppaeast, Seppawest, Pakkekessang, Itanagar, Doimukh, Sagalee, Yachuli, Zirohapoli, Palin, Nyapin, Tali, Koloriang, Nacho, Taliha, Daporijo, Raga, Dumporijo, Liromoba, Likabali, Basar, Alongwest. The constituency is the ST seat. The BJP and Congress are the main parties in the constituency.

