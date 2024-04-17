Wednesday, April 17, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha elections: Trinamool Congress promises to repeal CAA and stop NRC in manifesto in Kolkata

Lok Sabha elections: Trinamool Congress promises to repeal CAA and stop NRC in manifesto in Kolkata

The Lok Sabha Election 2024 in West Bengal is scheduled to commence on April 19 and will be conducted in seven phases until June 1. The state offers 42 seats to the Lok Sabha, and the result of the election is expected to be announced on June 4.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Kolkata Updated on: April 17, 2024 15:59 IST
Mamata Banerjee
Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee

Lok Sabha elections: Lok Sabha elections: The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with a promise of welfare schemes including ration at doorstep, 10 free cooking cylinders for BPL families. The ruling party has also promised to repeal Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and stop National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Alleging that the BJP has made the entire country a "detention camp", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the CAA and NRC will be scrapped if opposition bloc INDIA forms government at the Centre. She alleged that there will be "no democracy and elections if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power" for the third consecutive term.

