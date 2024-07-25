Mamata Banerjee likely to skip NITI Aayog meeting amid opposition boycott, says sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Days after initial reports surfaced about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joining the NITI Aayog government council meeting, sources on Thursday indicated that the TMC supremo is now likely to skip the meeting, which is to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 27).

Sources said that since several Chief Ministers of opposition-ruled states, who are part of the INDIA bloc, confirmed they will not be participating in the meeting, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has also decided not to attend. However, they added that more details regarding this decision are still awaited.

It is pertinent to note that the speculation over the TMC supremo's absence from the NITI Aayog meeting comes after Banerjee, who was supposed to travel to Delhi today for a three-day visit and attend the meeting, did not embark on the trip. Further details are awaited to confirm whether she will travel tomorrow or not.

(With inputs from Onkar Sarkar)



(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

