Bengal traders call for strike against ‘harassment’ by TMC govt in exporting potatoes

The potato traders in West Bengal on Monday called for an indefinite strike against the harassment by the Mamata government in exporting the tuber crop to other states. The strike was called from Sunday by the Progressive Potato Traders' Association (PPTA). It alleged that the state government and local administration "illegally" detained trucks carrying the potatoes for the neighbouring states.

According to a senior PPTA official, "There has been no response yet from the government, and the strike will continue. The government cannot stop the movement of potatoes under the new law," a senior PPTA official said. The strike will affect the pocket of common people as the supply disruption will lead to an increase in prices, which are already high, ranging between Rs 36-40 per kg.

No comments by state government on protest

The state government has made no comments on the strikes. It is believed that the restrictions on potato exports are being imposed to control prices for consumers in Bengal consumers. Meanwhile, a source from the Cold Storage Association said, "Due to the strike called by traders across the state, there have been no buyers. Potatoes have not been moved out of cold storages."

He claimed that potatoes of small-sized variety are sought to be exported as they are not consumed in West Bengal but has demand in neighbouring states. Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with the agriculture task force recently and directed them to bring down potato prices, but the measures did not work as desired.

(With PTI Inputs)

