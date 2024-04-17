Baramati: Ajit Pawar campaigns for wife Sunetra, ' Have asked votes for my sister, but now..'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday sought support for his wife in the Lok Sabha polls and sent out a message to Baramati voters, telling them till date he sought votes for his sister, now he is pleading for his wife.

During a public meeting today, Ajit Pawar took a dig at Supriya Sule - daughter of Sharad Pawar and cousin of Ajit, saying if someone comes to you and takes my name, give her good treatment but if she takes the name of the opposition camp give them such injection that...

However, before he could have spoken something wrong he changed the line.

Baramati Lok Sabha seat is witnessing an interesting 'Bhabhi vs Nanad' (poll fight between sisters-in-law) election battle as Sharad Pawar fielded his daughter Supriya Sule from his home turf.

Ajit Pawar further said," In the last 10 years, I have been asking for votes from you for the current MP of Baramati (Supriya Sule) but now I am asking for votes for my wife. I have seen that in the last 10 years, no big project from the Center could come to Baramati Lok Sabha constituency because if you keep criticising the Prime Minister, then the projects of the Center will not come to your constituency,"

Earlier last week, Ajit Pawar sought support for his wife telling the voters that they have elected his uncle Sharad Pawar's daughter three times, but now they should elect his daughter-in-law.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases from April 19 to May 20. In Baramati, polling will be held on May 7.