Monday, October 31, 2022
     
  Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film is a HIT, ups its business in Diwali

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film is a HIT, ups its business in Diwali

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's Kannada film has emerged as a huge success in all languages, local and dubbed. Know about its collections here.

Devasheesh Pandey
New Delhi
Published on: October 31, 2022 13:22 IST
Kantara movie
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOMBALEFILMS Kantara's Hindi version was released on October 14

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Kannada film Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty, has become one of the most discussed movies of 2022. While South films continue to make inroads in the northern regions, Kantara has trumped all regional hits this year, except Yash starter KGF: Chapter 2. After becoming a huge success in the domestic market, the movie was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam and has continued its successful run in the dubbed versions as well. 

Kantara sees more footfalls than Ram Setu and Thank God

In Maharastra, Kantara's Hindi version is witnessing more footfalls than the latest Bollywood releases Ram Setu and Thank God, claimed a report in Box Office India. It has been more than two weeks since Kantara hit the big screens and still it is getting more audience than popular Bollywood releases. This is a good sign for the regional release and a worrying signal for the movies featuring A-list stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Its weekend collections have been phenomenal again and the business grew once more. 

Read: Adipurush release postponed? Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer opts out of Sankranthi 2023 race 

Kantara collects Rs 43 crore for Hindi version 

The Hindi version of Kantara has till now earned Rs 42.95 crore. It left other dubbed regional releases like Karthikeya 2, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Ponniyin Selvan I far behind. meanwhile, makers have confirmed that the OTT premiere of Kantara will not be happening any time soon.  

 

Read: Thank God Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film earns lower than Hindi version of Kannada hit Kantara

 Rishab Shetty seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

Actor-director Rishab Shetty, who has been garnering rave reviews for his recently released movie 'Kantara', recently sought blessings at the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in the Prabhadevi area of Mumbai. As Rishab Shetty visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with his team, he witnessed a huge crowd of fans mobbing him at the temple. 

