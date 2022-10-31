Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ in theatres again? Good news for all SRK fans on his birthday | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SRKUNIVERSE Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in DDLJ

To all the Shah Rukh Khan fans, it's time to go back to the memory lane as Raj and Simran are returning to the silver screen. Yes, you read it right, on the occasion of King Khan's birthday Yash Raj films has decided to celebrate the day with all the fans by organizing a special screening of the most romantic love story 'Dil Wale Dulhania Le Jaenge'. It's that time of the year when fans go beyond their limits to shower love for the most humble man on the planet.

The special screening will be held in different PVRs, Inoxmovies, and Cinepolis India across Delhi NCR on 2nd November marking the legend's birthday. The production house Yash Raj Films recently took to its Instagram handle to announce this news. The caption read, "Our favorite love story is coming back to the silver screen, Watch Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on 2nd November 2022 only in Indian Theatres". Nothing more can satisfy SRK fans than this surprising news.

After dropping the news how can the fans keep calm? The comment section has been showered with unconditional love for the actor. This is not unknown how fans go out of the box to express their love for their favorite star. One of the users commented, "Game changer movie of Indian Cinema", another one thanked YRF for this loving gesture towards SRK and wrote, "Thank You YRF". Many others poured in heart and love emojis to show their excitement, while many fans were seen curious about how to book tickets.

While fans treat SRK's birthday as a festival and try gifting the superstar something out of the box, this year Yas Raj Films has won the race. This is not unknown that DDLJ is the longest-running movie and it was screened for a continuous 1200 weeks in Maratha Mandir. Apart from this, SRK's upcoming movie Pathan's teaser will also release on his birthday. Fans are even estimating that on the screening of DDLJ, the team might release the trailer as well.

Well, the return of DDLJ on the silver screens again will definitely be a treat to the eyes, and the release of Pathan's trailer will be an icing on his beautiful birthday cake.

