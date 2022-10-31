Janhvi Kapoor opens up on taking painkillers while shooting for Mili; 'You feel so naked'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor opens up on taking painkillers

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Mili. The actress is currently busy with promotions as the film is nearing the release date. Recently, during an interview, the actress opened up about how the film affected her mentally.

Speaking to PTI, the actress said, "I remember it (film) taking a genuine toll on my mental health because I would come back home after wrapping up shoot and I would go to sleep and dream that I was still in the freezer. I fell ill and I was on severe painkillers for two-three days and even the director was unwell. If you spend 15 hours of your day in a freezer in a closed environment crying for the majority of the day, sometimes with a rat that keeps nibbling your fingers, it is not glamorous for sure."

She added, "Sometimes pushing yourself that much emotionally in front of a camera for a film liberates you as an actor and it did that for me. You feel so naked, bare and exposed in such extreme conditions, you are being so vulnerable in front of the camera. One of the things that I needed to do as an artist is to open up completely and this character allowed me to do that."

The actress further opened up about survival in the film industry. "What I learnt about survival from my mom, from this film and my limited experience in this field, is that it is all about your work, work ethics and the intention with which you work. If you set your mind to something and work tirelessly towards it, it has to happen for you," Janhvi said.

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to tie knot this December? Here's what we know

Speaking of Mili, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the main roles. It is a remake of the Malayalam flick, Helen. The survival thriller film is produced by Boney Kapoor and it is set to be released on November 4, 2022.

Also read: Phone Bhoot Movie Screening: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and other celebs dazzle at the event | PICS

Latest Entertainment News