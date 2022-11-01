Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film performs well; inches closer to Rs 50 crore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film is enjoying a phenomenal run in the theatres in all languages. It has become one of the most discussed movies of 2022. While South films continue to make inroads in the northern regions, Kantara has trumped all regional hits this year, except Yash starter KGF: Chapter 2. Despite multiple controversies, Kantara is doing remarkably well and the Hindi version of Kantara is inching closer to Rs 50 crore worldwide. In 18 days, Kantara's Hindi collection surpassed the Rs 45-crore mark worldwide.

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection Report

Released on October 14, Kantara Hindi has received overwhelming reviews from the critics and the audience alike. It surpassed the Rs 45-crore mark worldwide and is now inching closer towards Rs 50 crore. Kantara is doing phenomenal despite tough competition from Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God. In Maharastra, Kantara's Hindi version is witnessing more footfalls than the latest Bollywood releases Ram Setu and Thank God, claimed a report in Box Office India.

Till Sunday (October 30) the Hindi version of Kantara earned Rs 42.95 crore. It left other dubbed regional releases like Karthikeya 2, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Ponniyin Selvan I far behind. ALSO READ: Ram Setu Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar film goes beyond Rs 50 cr mark, know day-wise earnings

Rishab Shetty seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

After an enormous success, actor-director Rishab Shetty, who has been garnering rave reviews for Kantara, recently sought blessings at the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in the Prabhadevi area of Mumbai. As Rishab Shetty visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with his team, he witnessed a huge crowd of fans mobbing him at the temple.

About Kantara

'Kantara' is set in coastal Karnataka and deals with the issue of land politics and man vs nature. Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). The film, which was released on September 30, is an action-thriller written and directed by Rishab and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

