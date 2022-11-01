Ram Setu Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar film goes beyond Rs 50 cr mark, know day-wise earnings

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NUSHRRATT Ram Setu

Ram Setu Box Office Collection: Finally one in four of Akshay Kumar's films this year has managed to go past Rs 50 cr in the first week of its release. Ram Setu, also starring Satyadev and Jacqueline Fernandez had hit the theaters on the occasion of Diwali and the film has been reaping benefits from the festivities. Though the film is on a declining spree now.

Sharing details of Ram Setu's Box Office Collection, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#RamSetu falls flat on the crucial Day 6, fares way below expectations… The *6-day* extended weekend total - that too in #Diwali week - is a letdown… Tue 15.25 cr, Wed 11.40 cr, Thu 8.75 cr, Fri 6.05 cr, Sat 7.30 cr, Sun 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 56 cr. #India biz."

Box Office India also shared day-wise collection of the film. The collections of Ram Setu till date are as follows:

Tuesday - 15,00,00,000 approx

Wednesday - 11,00,00,000 approx

Thursday - 8,25,00,000 approx

Friday - 6,00,00,000 approx

Saturday - 7,25,00,000 approx

Sunday - 7,75,00,000 approx

TOTAL - 55,25,00,000 approx

The film follows an atheist archaeologist-turned-believer, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. "Ram Setu" is presented by Prime Video in association with Cape of Good Films and Lyca Productions. The film is an Abundantia Entertainment Production.

It is backed by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Chandraprakash Dwivedi ("Samrat Prithviraj") as its creative producer.

