GodFather on OTT: Netflix premiere of Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan's action film soon, know when and who can watch

GodFather on OTT: After hitting the big screens on the occasion of Dusshera, Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan's Telugu action thriller GodFather is all set for its digital premiere. The movie is the remake of Mohanlal's 2019 hit Malayalam film Lucifer. When the Telugu language film was released on October 5, there was huge anticipation surrounding the project. The makers roped in Salman for a cameo role and he also matched steps with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the peppy song Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar. Now, the movie's OTT premiere will be looked forward to by the fans.

GodFather all set for OTT release

The streaming rights of GodFather have been bagged by Netflix. The movie will be released on the streaming site on November 19. Netflix India shared a social media post announcing the same on Wednesday. Fans who could not watch the film on the big screens will be able to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes soon. The post on social media announcing the OTT premiere of GodFather read, "The megastar of Tollywood meets the megastar of Bollywood! #Godfather is coming to Netflix on the 19th of November (sic)."

How to stream GodFather on OTT?

GodFather can be streamed on Netflix from November 19 onwards. Those who have purchased any package for the streaming service will be able to watch GodFather and other available movies on Netflix. Below is a list of all the plans that Netflix has to offer for subscribers in India.

-- Netflix Rs 149 mobile-only plan

-- Netflix Basic Rs 199 plan

-- Netflix Standard Rs 499 plan

-- Netflix Premium Rs 649 plan

About GodFather movie

GodFather stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Satyadev in leading roles. The story of film revolves around the power struggle in a political party soon after the death of the state's Chief Minister. While the CM's daughter (Nayanthara) is not interested in the power play, his son-in-law (Satyadev), and a few others in the party are at the heart of a power grab. Brahma (Chiranjeevi), the trusted man of the fallen stalwart, is drawn into murky affairs and is keen to keep greedy sharks at bay.

