Gossip Girl to Pretty Little Liars, American TV shows releasing on Amazon Prime Video in India | Complete List

From the new Gossip Girl, an extension of the original pop culture classic series to the coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars, here is the list of 11 HBO Max Original series and 10 blockbuster HBO Max original features that are set to release on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Pr

Parina Taneja Edited By: Parina Taneja New Delhi Updated on: July 18, 2022 12:57 IST
American TV shows releasing on Amazon Prime Video in India
Image Source : PRIME VIDEO American TV shows releasing on Amazon Prime Video in India

Popular American TV shows like Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Peacemaker, The Flight Attendant and other HBO Max Original series and 10 blockbuster HBO Max original features are set to release on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. On Monday, Prime Video announced a slate of 11 popular HBO shows that will be coming to India. 

The slate includes series across genres, from the Primetime Emmy-nominated darkly comedic thriller The Flight Attendant, starring Kaley Cuoco; DC Super Hero series Peacemaker, created for television by James Gunn and starring John Cena; And Just Like That… which is the new chapter of the beloved franchise Sex and the City; the new Gossip Girl, an extension of the original pop culture classic series; to Doom Patrol, a drama that reimagines one of DC's most beloved groups of Super Heroes.

The slate also includes the college-set comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls, created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble; the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin; true crime-drama The Staircase; dystopian drama DMZ; and science fiction drama Raised by Wolves. This is in addition to HBO Max original features like An American Pickle, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Let Them All Talk, Superintelligence, and many more.

Manish Menghani, Director - Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Warner Bros. Discovery to offer the latest and most popular HBO Max Original series and features exclusively to Prime Members in India. These include multiple seasons of critically acclaimed superhero series, shows curated for young adults, crime dramas and mysteries along with reboots of cult classics, and more. We are certain that the viewers will appreciate the diverse mix of genres and stories that the exclusive HBO Max slate offers."

 

 

List of HBO Max Originals coming to Prime Video in July and August

 

Title Star Cast Release Date
The Staircase

Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Michael Stuhlbarg,

Juliette Binoche, Dane DeHaan,
Olivia DeJonge, Rosemarie DeWitt,
Tim Guinee, Sophie Turner,
Patrick Schwarzenegger

 12th July 2022
The Sex Lives of College Girls - S1&2 Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, 
Renée Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott		 14th July 2022
The Flight Attendant - S1&2 Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, 
Rosie Perez, Deniz Akdeniz, 
Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, 
Griffin Matthews, J.J. Soria		 18th July 2022
Gossip Girl Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, 
Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, 
Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, 
Evan Mock, Johnathan Fernandez, 
Laura Benanti, Adam Chanler-Berat, 
Zion Moreno, Savannah Lee Smith, 
Jason Gotay, Todd Almond		 21st July 2022
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, 
Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco; 
Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, 
Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, 
Alex Aiono		 21st July 2022
And Just Like That... Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon,
Kristin Davis		 28th July 2022
DMZ Rosario Dawson, Benjamin Bratt, 
Hoon Lee, Freddy Miyares, 
Jordan Preston Carter, Venus Ariel		 2nd August 2022
Doom Patrol - S1, 2 & 3 Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, 
Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, 
Joivan Wade, Skye Roberts, 
Michelle Gomez, Timothy Dalton, 
Riley Shanahan, Matthew Zuk		 4th August 2022
Peacemaker John Cena, Danielle Brooks, 
Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, 
Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, 
Robert Patrick		 14th August 2022
Raised by Wolves - S1&2 Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, 
Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar,
Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, 
Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, 
Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, Travis Fimmel		 18th August 2022

 

 

List of HBO Max Original Features coming to Prime Video in July
Title Star Cast Release Date
The Staircase Seth Rogen, Sarah Snook, 
Molly Evensen, Eliot Glazer, 
Kalen Allen		 12th July 2022
Aquaman: King of Atlantis Cooper Andrews, Gillian Jacobs, 
Thomas Lennon, Dana Snyder, 
Andrew Morgado		 12th July 2022
Let Them All Talk Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, 
Gemma Chan, Lucas Hedges, 
Dianne Wiest		 14th July 2022
Superintelligence Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, 
Brian Tyree Henry, James Corden		 20th July 2022
Locked Down Anne Hathaway, Chiwetel Ejiofor, 
Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaliing, 
Lucy Boynton, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon		 21st July 2022
No Sudden Move Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, 
David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, 
Brendan Fraser		 26th July 2022
Father of the Bride Andy García, Gloria Estefan, 
Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, 
Diego Boneta		 29th July 2022

 

Who can watch these shows:

Those who have a Prime Video membership can watch these American TV shows anywhere and anytime without any extra cost on the streaming app.

Are you ready to binge-watch?

 

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 7 to Gullak, 5 fantastic light-hearted shows to stream on OTT this weekend

Also Read: OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing this Weekend: Janhit Mein Jaari, Jaadugar and others

