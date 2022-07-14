OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing this Weekend: Janhit Mein Jaari, Jaadugar and others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing this Weekend

The weekend of July 15 is loaded with many films and web shows releasing on various OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Zee5 and others. While some of the films like Janhit Mein Jaari and Veetla Vishesham have had a successful run at the box office and then are having their OTT premieres, others are exclusively releasing online. Check out the list of films and shows here.

Jaadugar

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Jaadugar revolves around Meenu, a passionate small-time magician short of any sort of athletic skill, who lives in the football-loving town of Neemuch. He wants to marry the love of his life but before that he needs to prove his worth in a prestigious inter-colony football tournament. Friendships are tested and hearts are mended as love meets magic in this heartwarming sports comedy.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – 15th July 2022

Directed by: Sameer Saxena

Language: Hindi

Janhit Mein Jaari

Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer laugh-riot has a fun ride in the theatres. It is now releasing on the OTT platform Zee5 this Friday. The film narrates the story of Manokamna Tripathi, a sales representative working for a local condom manufacturer in Madhya Pradesh. A tragic turn of events pushes her to immerse herself more emotionally and responsibly into the job than ever before.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – 15th July 2022

Directed by: Jai Basantu Singh

Language: Hindi

Comicstaan Season 3

Comicstaan is gearing up for release with its brand new season on Amazon Prime Video. With an exciting new format, the show will send you on a laughter spree. One thing that the fans of the well-acclaimed comedy franchise are excited about is the new contestants.

All eight episodes of season three will cover various genres of comedy. Releasing on 15th July, the show also has names like Rohan Joshi, Rahul Subramanian, Aadar Malik, Anu Menon, Kanan Gill, Prashasti Singh and Sapan Verma as part of the mentors.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date – 15th July 2022

Language: Hindi

Veetla Vishesham

After having a good theatrical run, Veetla Vishesham will release on OTT on July 15. The film is the official adaptation of Bollywood film 'Badhaai Ho' starring Ayushmann Khurrana. This film stars RJ Balaji, Sathyaraj, Urvashi, and Aparna Balamurali.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – 15th July 2022

Directed by: R J Balaji and N J Saravanan

Language: Tamil

Persuasion:

Persuasion will be released on Netflix on July 15. Starring dakota Johnson in the lead, the film is a drama romance movie in which a couple, meets each other after 8 years of separation. The story chronicles their meeting in different circumstances and shows how they fall in love again.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – 15th July 2022

Directed by: Carrie Cracknell

Language: English

Which film or web show are you excited to watch this weekend?