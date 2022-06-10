Janhit Mein Jaari Movie Review: Nushrratt Bharuucha's film attempts to preach safe sex using humour

Janhit Mein Jaari Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Janhit Mein Jaari

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: June 19, 2022

June 19, 2022 Director: Jai Basantu Singh

Genre: Comedy drama

Janhit Mein Jaari Movie Review: On this week's watchlist is Nushrratt Bharuucha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari which has been in the news for a while. Directed by debutant Jai Basantu Singh, the film is a brave effort to openly discuss and preach about protection during sex. Calling condoms as 'chatri' or an umbrella has been an age-old joke that Nushrratt's character Manokamna Tripathi addresses and urges people to treat as another topic of discussion rather than a taboo. In this process, she comes face to face with her in-laws and witnesses a threat to her marriage.

Nushrratt Bharuucha mainly shoulders the film and proves once again that she can win loud claps from the viewers with a stellar performance. Whether she can compel them to go to the theatres is still to be seen. Nonetheless, Janhit Mein Jaari manages to put across a point that it is no sin to discuss safe sex, condoms and awareness about the protection during sex. Other than Nushrratt, the film boasts of a talented ensemble from Anud Singh Dhaka who played the husband, Vijay Raaz as a conventional father-in-law to Tinnu Anand as grandfather-in-law. They all are stitched in their characters to perfection and manage to make every scene more meaningful.

Raaj Shaandilyaa's writing has once again proved to be the driving force for a film. After DreamGirl, there were high expectations from the writer-director and with Janhit Mein Jaari he managed to hit the spot. It can be seen that he wanted the emphasis to be on safe sex, without being obscene. The film delivers its message to the fans very well. If we talk about the shortcomings, while the first half of the film is very tight and loaded with fun elements, the film becomes slow and preachy in the second half. Losing most of the fun of the first half, the second half lectures to make the point heard.

Verdict

Nushrratt Bharuucha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari is another attempt by Bollywood to touch upon a taboo subject to normalize its discussion in public. The film talks about how marketing or selling 'condoms' openly is looked down upon that even marriages can't survive its burn. Janhit Mein Jaari deserves applause for its subject and story but fails to put across a strong message. Nonetheless, the one-liners and fun scenes keep it afloat. Definitely a one-time watch this weekend.