Koffee With Karan 7 to Gullak, 5 fantastic light-hearted shows to stream on OTT this weekend

After a busy week, everyone wants to de-stress and relax. If you ask us, there’s no better way to do so than with some light-hearted, heart-warming content. With so much varied content being offered on different streaming platforms, it often becomes difficult to decide what to watch. Well, you're in luck as we are here to make this easier for you as we bring to you the compiled list of some recently released shows that will make for a wonderful weekend.

Sip the coffee with KJo!

Kickstart your weekend with one of the most loved talk shows that’s back after a long gap of two years. Yes, we’re talking about none other than Koffee with Karan. The filmmaker is back with a new season where our favourite B-towners sip the coffee as they spill the beans giving us audiences ample food for thought. The show is a blend of drama, humour, and of course, lots of fun and entertainment. If you are someone who lives for Bollywood gossip, head to Disney+ Hotstar.

Explore multitude forms of love with a modern twist!

People love everything to do with love, especially the ones that are filled with some light drama. Prime Video’s first Telugu Amazon Original Modern Love Hyderabad features a bouquet of six heart-warming stories that explore the various facets, shades, and emotions of love across myriad human relationships. The series has a strong cast of our finest talents from the industry ranging from Suhasini Maniratnam, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Naresh, and Abijeet Duddala, as well as up-and-coming actors Komalee Prasad, Naresh Agastya, and Ulka Gupta in the leads to give the characters emotional resonance and appeal.

Go on a laughter spree with Comicstaan Season 3!

Prime Video’s much-loved comedy reality show Comicstaan Season 3 is back with a new format and triple the fun. This time the eight contestants will be mentored by 7 mentors - Sapan Verma, Anu Menon, Prashasti Singh, Rohan Joshi, Aadar Malik, Rahul Subramanian, and Kannan Gill. As per the new format, the eight contestants will be trained in a different genre of comedy by seven different mentors each week.

The contestants will deliver their funniest punchlines as they tackle various formats including anecdotal comedy, topical comedy, improv, and an all-new roast comedy, among others. Comicstaan Season 3 will see Zakir Khan, Neeti Palta, Kenny Sebastian, and Sumukhi Suresh take the judge’s seat, while Abish Mathew and Kusha Kapila will be the hosts. Get ready for an absolute laughter riot as Season three is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from 15th July.

Bless your weekend with some Home Shanti!

Disney+ Hotstar’s newest web series, Home Shanti is being adored by one and all. The show revolves around a middle-class family that wants to build their dream house but faces a lot of troubles and these problems are fun for people to watch as they provide them some comic relief. The show witnessed some strong comic characters like Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, Chakori Dwivedi, and Poojan Chhabra which just added some fun and frolic to the series. The series is like a breath of fresh air as the storyline is different and it brings a smile to your face.

Gullak season three unfolds the layers of drama and chuckles!

Sony Liv’s Original series, Gullak is a relatively straightforward tale about a middle-class family's typical day as they go through disputes, difficulties, love, etc. You can watch this with your family as it makes you relive those golden memories that will make your fam-jam weekends happier. Join the Mishra family as they savour the moments of a small town's lives and its troubles.

These characters of the Mishra family starring Vaibhav Gupta, Harsh Mayar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Sunita Tajwar, Deepak Kumar, Shivankit Singh, Saad Bilgrami to Jameel Khan, bring their characters to life and seem so real that you might find yourself relating to them. Every episode is a "Kissa," not a "Kahani," that you will enjoy right from the start till the very end.