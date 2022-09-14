Darlings, Delhi Crime to Mai: Celebrate 'Hindi Diwas' by watching your favourite Hindi films, series

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Delhi Crime and Mai

Hindi Diwas 2022: People across India are celebrating Hindi Diwas on September 14. A day dedicated to recognise the importance of Hindi, is a celebration of Hindi and its cultural importance. Various Hindi literary festivals, poetry sessions, essay writing competitions, and speech contests are organised to mark the day. With a diverse selection of films, Netflix is home to some great Hindi stories. Here is a selection of some of the movies on the service.

Darlings

Darlings is a dark comedy that takes a different spin on the subject of domestic violence. Starring Alia Bhat as Badru, Vijay Varma as Hamza and Shefali Shah as Badru’s mom, the film has made a significant impact by reaching the Top 10 in 26 different countries. The storyline revolves around Badru, a housewife, and her husband Hamza, and how her unwavering love for her husband compels her to ignore all the warning signs in their relationship. Additionally, Badru’s mom’s constant warnings go unheeded. The young woman continues to hold out hope for a better tomorrow despite coming from a humble upbringing until things go a little too far.

Delhi Crime

The first season of this International Emmy Award-winning series, ranking in the Top 10 globally in 8 countries is based on a horrifying real-life murder that shocked both India and the entire world. After resolving the gang-rape murder case in Season 1, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) and her comrades take viewers on a chilling, roller-coaster ride through the serpentine by-lines of a concrete jungle in search of criminals who have left behind a number of bodies bludgeoned to death in Season 2.

Dhamaka

Dhamaka ranked in the Top 10 in 11 countries starring Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur. Arjun Pathak (Karthik Aaryan) is relegated to radio after being a prominent newscaster on prime time television. He sees an unsettling phone call from a bomber as a slim chance to recapture his former fame. In the event that the bomber's demands are not granted, he threatens to blow up the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. When lives are on the line, should Arjun save his waning career or the hostages on the bridge?

Mai

A series that is starkly different from the standard vengeance sagas, Mai, is a tale of a grieving mother's vengeance in a male-dominated and age-conscious society following a traditional legacy. The series stars Sakshi Tanwar in a pivotal role. ALSO READ: Scene from Sakshi Tanwar's Mai goes viral for showing how women have to work while grieving

Thar

In a distant Rajasthan village, an antiques trader named Siddharth searches for old, deserted forts. There have been other brutal murders that have recently devastated the area. Surekha Singh, a local police officer, encounters Siddharth while looking into these murders and quickly learns that the ruggedly attractive antique trader is not who he seems to be and that his motivations may be much more cunning. Thar, starring Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor ranks in the top 10 in 13 countries.

The Fame Game

The Fame Game revolves around the life of a film star, Anamika Anand, starring Madhuri Dixit. An intriguing family tale involving a famous worldwide figure, a wife, and a mother who inexplicably disappears. Her painstakingly constructed mask is torn away as police and family members look for answers regarding her disappearance, revealing painful falsehoods and hidden realities in the life of a great actress. ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' lands in legal trouble, case filed in UP against the film

