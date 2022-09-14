Wednesday, September 14, 2022
     
Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' lands in legal trouble, case filed in UP against the film

Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' has courted controversy. A case has been filed against the actors and the filmmakers in UP. Know all details of the legal suit here.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : India TV Entertainment Desk | New Delhi
Published on: September 14, 2022 11:04 IST
Image Source : YOUTUBE Thank God Trailer

Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' had landed itself in legal trouble. A case has been filed against director Indra Kumar, actors Ajay Devgn and Siddhartha Malhotra, in a Jaunpur court by lawyer Himanshu Srivastava. The petitioner's statement will be recorded on November 18. According to the petitioner, the film's trailer which has been released mocks religion and has hurt religious sentiments.

In his petition, Srivastava said that Ajay Devgn, wearing a suit, is seen playing Chitragupta and in one of the scene he is seen cracking jokes and using objectionable language. "Chitragupta is regarded as the Lord of Karma and keeps a record of a man's good and bad deeds. Such depiction of Gods can create an unpleasant situation since it hurts religious sentiments," the petition said.

The over three minute trailer of the film starts with Sidharth's character getting into a car crash and then stepping into the game of life hosted by Chitragupt, essayed by Ajay, who counts all his weaknesses, which eventually decides his fate to go to either hell or heaven.

The trailer also features Nora Fatehi, who plays an "apsara", to check "vasana" or "lust" in Sidharth. Ajay is then heard saying: "Parayi aurat ko behen aur maa ki nazar se dekhna chahiye".

Known for his intense dialogue delivery, Ajay also tells Sidharth in the trailer that: "Tum jaante ho insaano ki sabse badhi galti kya hai? Tum bhagwaan ko toh maante ho, lekin bhagwaan ki ek nahi maante."

The trailer ends with a joke cracked by the "Singhama actor, leaving Sidharth all confused.

Watch the trailer of Thank God here:

The film 'Thank God' is slated for an October 24 release.

