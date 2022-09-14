Ranbir Kapoor winks as Ananya Panday calls him 'new best friend'; what are these Bollywood celebs up to?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday are up to something. While we don't know what it is just yet, it seems to be a striking collaboration. On Tuesday, Ananya took to her Instagram account to share some photos with the actor. While she did not divulge any details at the moment, the actress did mention that they are shooting for something new. This is the first time that Ranbir and Ananya would be sharing screen space.

As Ananya shared pictures with Ranbir from their first shoot, she called him her "new best friend". In the monochrome pictures, the Bollywood celebrities can be seen flashing their big smiles. Both of them wore ethnic attire. Calling this new friendship 'DostAstra', she wrote, "new day, new shoot, new best friend #DostAstra."

Earlier, when Ananya and Ranbir were spotted together it created a lot of buzz on social media. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was recently seen in Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger', alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, marking Vijay's Bollywood debut. She will next be seen in Arjun Varain Singh directorial 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

On the other hand, Ranbir will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled movie with Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from this, he has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' alongside Rashmika Mandanna in his kitty.

He is also flourishing on the personal front. The actor will soon be embracing fatherhood with his wife and actress Alia Bhatt. After a whirlwind romance, the couple got married earlier this year in April after several years of dating. While Alia furthered her success with the Netflix movie 'Darlings' where she shares the screen with Shefali Shah and her 'Gully Boy' co-actor Vijay Varma, Ranbir, who returned to the silver screen four years after 'Sanju', delivered a flop with the fiction period action film 'Shamshera'.

The film proved to be one of the biggest duds in recent times after Kangana Ranaut's disastrous 'Dhaakad' and Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj'.

