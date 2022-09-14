Aryan Khan responds to Shah Rukh Khan's 'that t-shirt is mine' remark with equal wit and humour

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAH RUKH KHAN, ARYAN KHAN Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan surprised everyone by sharing his pictures from a recent photoshoot. The starkid looked supercool flaunting colourful jackets. As Aryan posted pictures from the ad shoot on his Instagram handle, his father -- Shah Rukh Khan -- showered love on him by commenting on the post, "Looking really good!!...and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father....speaks in the son. By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!!!"

As Shah Rukh Khan made sure to shower him with love and roast his son a bit, Aryan was not backing down. He gave it back to the Bollywood star in the same spirit. SRK's son responded to him with equal wit and humour. Replying to his comment, Aryan wrote, "Yout genes and t-shirt haha." Take a look at their fun banter here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARYAN KHANShah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan's banter

Among others who commented on Aryan's post was Suhana Khan, who shared star-eyed emojis admiring her brother. Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Woah!," along with heart emojis and Gauri praised her son by writing "My Boy.... love love love."

Aryan, who does not post very often on his Instagram handle, has recently become a little more active on the platform. Last month, he shared pictures with his siblings Suhana and AbRam Khan. The NCB had filed a 6,000-page chargesheet against 14 accused in the cruise drug bust case on May 27, which excludes the name of five others including Aryan, who were earlier arrested in the case.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, on the work front, SRK has three huge releases in the pipeline -- 'Pathan', where he will play a spy. The film is produced by YRF and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, it's a part of the YRF spy universe where Salman Khan will also be making a cameo appearance.

There's also 'Jawan', helmed by Tamil director Atlee, and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', where SRK will be sharing the screen with Taapsee Pannu, who is awaiting the release of Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa' featuring her.

Don't miss these:

Ranbir winks as Ananya Panday calls him 'new best friend'; what are these Bollywood celebs up to?

BTS Suga's childhood photos will make you say Min Yoongi was a born K-pop star

Latest Entertainment News