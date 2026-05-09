Ameesha Patel says 'Gadar 3 zaroor ayegi', predicts massive box office success | Read post

New Delhi:

Ameesha Patel shared a special note on the social media platform X, offering a significant update concerning Gadar 3. The actress confirmed that the third film in the franchise is definitely going to happen and it will be far grander and more powerful than the previous two installments. She also stated that, for films in the Gadar series, a box office collection of Rs 500 crore has now become a standard benchmark.

This statement by Ameesha has further heightened the excitement among fans, who appear eager to witness the iconic duo of Tara Singh and Sakina on the big screen once again.

Ameesha's X post

Specifically, Ameesha Patel wrote on X, 'GADAR 3 will come fr sure and JAB aayegi . Theatre mein hungama mach Jayega . With audiences love and gods blessings .. 500 cr is just the minimum nos at the box office for a brand like GADAR and this time the scale and script will be even bigger and dhamakedar. Be prepared'.

About the last part

Gadar 2 is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language period action drama film directed by Anil Sharma and written by Shaktimaan Talwar. A sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), the film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their lead roles from the original movie, alongside Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the story follows Tara Singh as he returns to India and Pakistan to rescue his captive son, Jeete. Gadar 2 was released in theaters on August 11, 2023.

Ameesha Patel's work front

On the work front, Ameesha Patel was last seen in Gadar 2. The film was a massive hit at the box office, and audiences thoroughly enjoyed her portrayal of Sakina, alongside Tara Singh, after a long hiatus. Additionally, she is currently making headlines regarding Humraaz 2. According to reports, producer Ratan Jain recently hinted that work on Humraaz 2 could commence if the right script is found.

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