After Lagaan, Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker to join hands again for cricket biopic? Here's what we know

New Delhi:

25 years ago, Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker delivered a film that brought Indian cinema recognition on a global stage. That film was the sports drama Lagaan. It was not merely a movie, but an experience, and to this day, it remains a 'cult classic.'

Twenty-five years after making history with Lagaan, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker are reportedly set to join forces once again for another emotional period sports drama. For the unversed, Lagaan was the third Indian film to receive an Oscar nomination.

What film is this?

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, the duo is coming together for a film based on the life of the legendary Indian cricketer, Lala Amarnath, who was also called 'Father Figure Of Indian Cricket'. The project is already at an advanced stage of development, and several script-reading sessions have already been completed. It is an emotional and inspiring sports drama set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India and Pakistan.

Aamir's work front

Prior to this, Aamir confirmed in an interview that he would be shooting for three consecutive films starting in September 2026. According to reports, this will be followed by filmmaker Rahul Modi's startup-based drama, which will also feature Shraddha Kapoor; and subsequently, the highly anticipated sequel to 3 Idiots, in which Aamir will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. Filming for the 3 Idiots sequel is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2027.

About Lagaan

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India is a historical sports drama film in the Hindi language, released in 2001, written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. This film was produced by Aamir Khan, who also played the lead role in it; appearing alongside him are debutante actress Gracy Singh, as well as British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne.

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