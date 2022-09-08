BTS Permission to Dance on Stage LA special drops on Disney Plus Hotstar: Know how to watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISNEYPLUSHOTSTAR BTS Permission to Dance on Stage LA special episode

BTS Permission to Dance on Stage LA: The OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar treated ARMY with the release of 'BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage LA' concert episode. The surprise came in celebration of the platform's Disney+ Day around the world. The streaming giant also announced three new series- Lootere, Taaza Khabar and Aar Ya Par. For the BTS ARMY, the Permission to Dance on Stage LA concert was one of the most memorable moments as brought back the septet including RM, Jin, Suga, Jhope, Jimin, V and Jungkook back on the stage in Los Angeles.

The BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage LA concert was a historic run at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in November and December 2021.

BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage LA: How to Watch

The special project BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage LA is a 2 hour 11 minutes long episode that chronicles the boy bands cencert. The description reads, "Purple colours the city of Los Angeles, as BTS brings their 'Permission To Dance' concert to SoFi Stadium for the first time in two years. It can be found in the Korean category on Disney Plus Hostar. Everyone will a subscription is eligible to watch it online or download it on the platform to watch offline.

This is not the only BTS project that will streat online. Earlier in July, the Bangtan Boys RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had announced their parent company Hybe's collaboration with Disney Plus Hotstar. They will bring together three projects including- BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage LA, In the Soop: Friendcation and BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star.

Meanwhile, BTS is all set to hold 'free in-person' concert on October 15 to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan. Titled 'Yet to Come', the show will be held at Busan Ilgwang special stage at 6 pm KST (9.30 pm IST). ARMY, the fan group of BTS, will also be able to catch the concert online via live streaming on fan community forum Weverse.

The group will perform at the global concert as part of their duties as ambassadors of the 'Busan World Expo 2030'.

